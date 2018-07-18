Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

MARGATE — A 26-year-old Cumberland County man and a 25-year-old Ventnor man were arrested early Wednesday morning after police found them with items that had been stolen from cars, city police said.

At approximately 5:16 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Jerome Avenue for reports of two men burglarizing parked cars, with one report saying that a citizen was in pursuit of one of them, police said.

Sgt. Gaeckle and his K-9 partner, Axel, from the Ventnor City Police Department were called in to assist with the search, and Brian D. Cottingham, of Bridgeton, and Anthony P. Ivens, of Ventnor, were found hiding in to different locations with items stolen from several cars, police said.

A citizen, who was assaulted by one of the men, was treated and then released from a local hospital, police said.

Cottingham and Ivens are charged with burglary, conspiracy, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft and obstruction, and were taken to Atlantic County jail, Mays Landing.

