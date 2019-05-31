MAYS LANDING — A 36-year-old accused of holding three women captive and forcing them into prostitution has been indicted on human trafficking charges, court records show.
El Joshua, 36, who was charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference to enter a plea at 8:45 a.m. Monday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild.
Prosecutors allege Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and providing them with heroin.
According to the affidavit, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home in Hamilton Township, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, court documents show.
On Dec. 19, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
In addition to the five human trafficking counts, Joshua was indicted on charges of criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (imitation) and terroristic threats.
He is in the Atlantic County jail.
