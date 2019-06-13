MAYS LANDING — Two South Jersey men charged with setting a Brigantine man on fire as he slept in March were indicted on aggravated arson charges.

An Atlantic County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment June 6 charging Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, with conspiracy, arson, assault and witness tampering, court records show.

Neither is in the Atlantic County jail, and a post-indictment arraignment, where the men will enter a plea, has not yet been scheduled.

Perez and Sult allegedly lit 27-year-old Ray Mullen on fire as he slept at a friend’s home March 15 in Hamilton Township, police said.

Mullen left the home and was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was being treated for severe burns.

On March 15, after an exhausting day at work, Mullen was unusually tired and fell fast asleep on the couch not long after arriving. He woke up a few hours later on fire. Sult had doused him in lighter fluid and set him ablaze, he said.

Panicked, he rushed to the front yard, patting the flames out. The other men followed. Perez set him on fire again, Mullen said, and he was enveloped by “huge, astronomical flames.” He fell to the concrete to roll the fire out.

Sult snatched Mullen’s keys from his hands. In intense pain, Mullen had to threaten to call the police to get his keys back. He drove over the lawn to get away from the gathering, he said, and back to Brigantine.

Mullen’s skin will be permanently disfigured. He was told to stretch every 20 minutes to combat his skin’s contractions. He lost about 30 pounds and has consistently high blood pressure.

“All this is numb,” Mullen said in May, straining to show his injuries. “This is all like leather.”

Perez was arrested March 25, while Sult was arrested April 1.

Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7241 mbilinski@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMollyB

