MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are searching in Whitesboro for a driver who ran from police after a car chase Friday.
The chase started in Lower Township and ended by the Hillside Motel, where the pair ran into the woods, police said. Officers from Middle and Lower townships are searching Scott and George streets, as well as Matthews Avenue.
The passenger in the car was apprehended, police said Saturday morning, but they were unable to find the driver.
Police ask anyone who sees suspicious people to call them at 609-465-8700.
