BRIDGETON — A Millville man was arrested and charged with murder Friday evening after allegedly stabbing his father to death and assaulting his grandmother.
Michael Tedesco, 38, also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and robbery, is currently housed in Cumberland County jail and the county Prosecutor’s Office will be filing for pre-trial detention, according to a news release from Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
At about 9:44 a.m., Millville police responded to the home on the 400 block of Carlton Avenue and found Gary Tedesco, 66, dead from apparent stab wounds he received during an altercation with his son, Michael, Webb-McRae said. Stella Tedesco, Gary’s mother, was also in the home and was “knocked to the ground” by Michael during the crime, but did not need medical attention.
Michael left the home in his father’s car, which was later found near Sixth and Pine streets, Webb-McRae said. Michael was found and arrested Friday evening.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cara Kahn of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-3349 or Detective John Seidel of the Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 609-579-0477.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.