Ocean City police issued a warning Saturday about a phone scam targeting Atlantic City Electric customers.
In a news release, the department said they received several complaints over the past week from residents and businesses about the scam, which was previously attempted over winter and affected multiple residents.
In the scam, the caller purports to be an Atlantic City Electric representative, tells the victim they are behind on their bill and must pay within 24 hours or their power will be shut off. The victim is then told to go to Rite Aid or CVS and purchase a “Money Pak” and give the number off the prepaid card to the representative, according to the release.
Although the caller ID on some of these calls is showing up as Atlantic City Electric, the company does not request payment this way, police said.
Atlantic City Electric spokesman Frank Tedesco said the company is aware of the scam, and the "red flag" for customers should be when the scammer threatens a disconnection without one hour.
"We would not require immediate payment or threaten disconnection of service," he said, adding that if a customer is past due, they would receive multiple notifications via letters and phone calls.
“The perpetrators are preying on the victim’s fear that their utility service will be shut off,” detective Sgt. Steven Sullivan said in the release. “Before you send any money over the phone, you should always call the appropriate number listed for your utility company or contact the police to report the suspicious incident.”
Atlantic City Electric customers should call 800-642-3780 to verify the status of their account if they’re unsure, Tedesco said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.