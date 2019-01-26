PLEASANTVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a fatal shooting Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of West Wright Street.
Two men were shot, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. One man died, and the other was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Neither of the victims has been identified.
Police responded to the multi-unit home at 8:42 a.m., Capt. Matthew Hartman said.
The Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, which arrived at the home just after 10 a.m., is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
