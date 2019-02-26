ATLANTIC CITY — Resort police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning and another teen had injuries from an assault.
About 1:35 a.m., officers responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system near Windsor and Ventnor avenues and found the two victims, one city resident and one from Ventnor, on Clayhagy Avenue, police said in a news release.
The 18-year-old from Atlantic City was shot in the leg and the 18-year-old from Ventnor was assaulted, police said. Neither of the victims was identified.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
The Violence Crimes Unit is investigating.
