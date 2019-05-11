MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man charged in the 2014 murder of a 25-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman is in the Atlantic County jail.
Timothy P. Wright, 39, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged last month with strangling Joyce Vanderhoff, was extradited and booked into the jail Wednesday, jail records show.
At 9:51 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014, Vanderhoff was found dead on the side of the road in Hamilton Township after police responded to a report of a body spotted by a passing motorist on Weymouth Road near milepost 24.
Her death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.
Wright, who was living in Mays Landing at the time of Vanderhoff’s killing, was interviewed by police, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Detectives determined Vanderhoff was with Wright at his home before she was found dead.
In addition, Wright’s cellphone revealed “turn by turn navigation from the area of where Vanderhoff’s body was located to the area of Wright’s residence” the night before, hours before her body was found, according to the document.
Wright was arrested April 26 by officers from the Chambersburg Police Department.
