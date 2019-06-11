Galloway Township Police Department
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended up in Camden County.

At 2:08 p.m., Galloway police were notified by Atlantic City police that a stolen Nissan Sentra had left the resort driving west on the White Horse Pike, Galloway police said in a statement.

Galloway Officer Mateusz Ryba, who was on patrol in the area, found the car at the White Horse Pike and Sixth Avenue and tried to pull over the driver, Samone Cortez, who failed to stop.

Cortez drove west on Route 30 for about an hour, ending in Haddon Heights, police said, where Cortez stopped the car and was arrested.

In addition to being charged with numerous criminal and motor vehicle charges, including eluding police and receiving stolen property, he also had a no-bail warrant out of Philadelphia from an unrelated incident, police said.

Cortez was turned over to the Atlantic City Police Department to be processed on additional charges, according to the release. He is in the Atlantic County jail.

