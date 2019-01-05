ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities have arrested a Philadelphia man in two shooting incidents, including the city’s second murder of the year, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday.
Avery Bracey, 36, was charged with robbery, murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and unlawful use of a handgun after allegedly killing Ky’Lee Haynes, 21, of Atlantic City, and wounding another victim Friday night, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
At 8:44 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man shot at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard, according to the release.
After police arrived at the inn, Haynes was transported to the Trauma Center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn, said the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened Saturday morning.
“I was in the office,” he said. “I didn’t hear anything because the room is pretty far from where I am. But then I saw a cop car pulling in and I ran out.”
“I was scared to death,” he added.
The shooting wasn’t random, he said.
“He came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew,” he said, adding that it seemed planned from video footage.
Later on, investigators responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system near North Florida Avenue and found a man who matched the description of the suspect that officials had broadcast after the fatal shooting, according to the release.
Atlantic City police SWAT Team members arrested Bracey, who had a firearm, according to the release.
The investigation continued when a victim walked into AtlantiCare with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported he was shot on Florida Avenue.
Officials say Bracey was the shooter in that crime as well.
He is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail.
Haynes’ was the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
On Tuesday, Lamir King, 21, of Pleasantville, was found shot to death inside a car at Lincoln and Ohio avenues. Police are still investigating.
