CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Philadelphia woman who was charged with assaulting a police officer last summer after she was violently arrested on the Wildwood beach is barred from returning to the city for the next year while she serves probation.
Emily Weinman, 21, whose Memorial Day weekend arrest made international news after video of it appeared online, pleaded guilty Friday to a disorderly person's offense as part of an agreement with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Prosecutor’s Office did not return a request for comment.
“It’s the lowest type of offense other than just above a municipal ordinance or a traffic ticket,” said one of her attorneys, Stephen P. Dicht. “We were very pleased with the outcome.”
Weinman was originally charged with aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.
Body camera footage from the incident showed Weinman apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach.
It is unclear whether she just put her hands up or pushed the officer, but clips show an officer wrestling her to the ground, as well as hitting her twice before wrestling her to the ground again.
The three Class II, or seasonal, officers involved in the arrest, Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan, did not face criminal charges.
Weinman appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” a week after her arrest, when video of the incident recorded by a bystander went viral.
She said she cooperated when police asked her to take a Breathalyzer test because of the sealed alcohol container she had on the beach. She said when the test came back negative, the officers still didn’t leave.
“The video of her being thrown into the sand and the officer pounding on her head — that garnered international attention,” Dicht said, adding it’s been stressful for Weinman. “People recognize her. They know her name. It’s good for her to put this behind her.”
Weinman’s plea was accepted with a civil reservation, Dicht said, meaning her testimony and plea cannot be used against her in any subsequent civil cases. There are currently no open civil cases, he said.
“I think everybody wants this behind us,” said Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. “She wants to come back to Wildwood. (She says) it’s her happy place. After the year … everyone’s welcome here, just follow and obey the law."
Troiano said he wished the Police Department’s input was heard before some of the charges were dropped. And he said it seems Weinman’s attorneys — Dicht and Steven Scheffler — were looking for “a pound of flesh” from them.
But it’s also a chance for growth.
“When a situation like that happens, or any situation that’s out of the norm, it’s a learning experience, on all sides,” Troiano said. “We learn from it.”
Staff writer Colt Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
