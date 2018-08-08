MAYS LANDING — The principal of Pleasantville High School was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Edward Bonek, 48, of Absecon, is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, maintaining a file-sharing program making child pornography available for distribution, and official misconduct.
Bonek is at the Atlantic County jail awaiting a detention hearing. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday he was still listed as principal of the high school on the Pleasantville Public Schools website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
