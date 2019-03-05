MAYS LANDING — The Pleasantville man charged in a February shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been extradited from Georgia and is scheduled to appear in court this week.
Emery “Strawberry” Chapman, 39, charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing 9 a.m. Thursday before Judge Jeffrey Waldman in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Atlantic City Police put out the call for information about Chapman’s whereabouts two days after the Feb. 3 shooting, when a 25-year-old, also from Pleasantville, was shot.
At 5:13 a.m., patrol officers arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The man was shot after becoming involved in an altercation with Chapman at the Hard Rock.
Chapman, who was in possession of a handgun, was arrested Feb. 14 by members of the FBI Task Force in Atlanta, police said.
He was extradited to the Atlantic County jail on March 4, where he is currently housed.
