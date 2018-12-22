ABSECON — A city man was arrested Friday and after running from a house with a gun, causing a lockdown at a nearby school, police said.
Jesse Walker, 32, was charged with multiple weapons offenses and taken to Atlantic County jail, according to a news release from the Absecon Police Department.
ABSECON — Absecon schools went on lockdown Friday, according to Absecon police.
At 11:53 a.m., police received a call that an armed man left a residence with a firearm “with unknown intentions,” police said.
Because he was near the Absecon School Complex, posing a potential threat to the children’s safety, the school was placed on lockdown, police said.
After an investigation with help from nearby agencies, Walker was arrested, police said.
The Galloway Township and Egg Harbor Township police departments responded, as well as the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI and the state Parole Office.
