MAYS LANDING – A man was found dead inside a burned car Friday evening near the Hamilton Mall, police said.
At about 5:58 p.m., Hamilton Township Police responded to 4415 Black Horse Pike for a report of a motor vehicle fire, according to a news release.
When they arrived, officers found the car fully engulfed in flames, police said, and a deceased man was located inside the car.
The victim has not been identified and the incident is under investigation.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office deferred comment to township police, who said no further information would be released at this time.
