ATLANTIC CITY — Resort police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning and another teen had injuries from an assault.
At about 1:35 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Windsor and Ventnor avenues and found the two male victims, one city resident and one from Ventnor, on Clayhagy Avenue, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
The 18-year-old from Atlantic City had been shot in the leg and the 18-year-old Ventnor man had sustained injuries after being assaulted, according to the release.
Neither of the two victims was identified.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment, according to the release.
The Violence Crimes Unit is investigating.
