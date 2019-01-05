ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot at the Sunset Inn Friday night, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
At 8:44 p.m., city police received a 911 call about a man shot at the inn, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The identity of the man has not been released.
After police arrived at the inn, 1600 Absecon Boulevard, the man was transported to the Trauma Center in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the city Police Department are investigating.
No further information is being released at this time, according to the release.
It was the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was found shot to death inside a car in the city Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Lamir King, 21, of Pleasantville, was found shot to death inside a car at Lincoln and Ohio avenues.
