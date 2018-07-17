BRIDGETON — A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted outside her home and a stray bullet pierced the wall of the room where she slept, police said.
Resident Jalana Walker, 21, remembered Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo as a pretty girl who liked to play outside, be with her family and go to school.
“There’s been violence on this street for a long time,” Walker said.
Investigators believe a person or number of people fired several shots from the area of Elmer and Walnut streets, striking several vehicles and shooting through a rear wall of the girl’s home, police Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said.
VINELAND — The officer who shot and killed Rashaun Washington on Saturday has been placed on…
Numerous 9 mm shell casings have been found in the area, but it has not been determined whether they came from one or several guns, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. She added there were people gathered in the area who may have been the intended target.
Four cars were struck by gunfire, she said.
“Investigation has revealed that there was three to four males walking in the area at the time that shots were fired, and that one or more of them may have been the shooter or shooters,” she said.
The killing upset the community.
“This is different than other homicides that we’ve had, where maybe a criminal shoots another criminal, or there’s some type gang violence,” said Gaimari. “This is somebody innocent.”
Webb-McRae held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the city’s police station, calling the shooting a “senseless, tragic” crime.
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible, she said.
Jennifer was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center shortly after police responded to the 12:30 a.m. shots-fired call, Gaimari said in a statement.
VINELAND — About 20 people gathered near the intersection of West Wood Street and North West…
Webb-McRae said investigators have canvassed the neighborhood but many people have said they don’t have information.
She said she was not going to comment on how many times Jennifer was shot or where she was hit; the autopsy had not been completed.
Walker said she was shot in the leg on the same street last summer but added it generally is a neutral zone between feuding gangs.
“We come here and show love,” she said.
Webb-McRae said there’s gang activity throughout the county, and she can’t say this shooting was gang-related, but they are looking into every lead.
VINELAND — Ryonna Maven was driving with her mother Saturday morning when she saw a shirtles…
Gaimari called it a “freak accident” and said controlling the possession of weapons is the biggest problem in the urban community, where violent crime has been down over the past three quarters.
“This is the worst day of my political life,” Mayor Albert B. Kelly said. “I’ve been in office for eight years, and to have something like this happen, it tears at your heartstrings. It bothers me because Chief, the prosecutor and this community have made great strides to lessen the crime and the shootings in this community.”
“But to have one situation like this arise, it takes all our steps back,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.