BRIDGETON — A Salem County man charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo will be held in jail until trial, a superior court judge decided Wednesday.
Charles Gamble, 18, was remanded to Cumberland County jail after a detention hearing before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo.
Gamble, along with Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, Michael L. Elliot, 25, of North Laurel Street and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
McKoy was also scheduled to appear before D’Arrigo Wednesday morning, but that hearing was postponed until Tuesday.
Frazier consented to pretrial detention at a hearing two weeks ago, while D’Arrigo decided at a hearing last week to hold Elliot in jail until trial.
Gamble, Elliot and Frazier are all scheduled for a pre-indictment conference at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 before Judge Michael J. Silvanio.
