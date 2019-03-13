BRIDGETON — A Camden County man was indicted last week on aggravated sexual assault charges after he allegedly assaulted an 83-year-old woman in a Vineland hospital.
Thomas Pierson, 58, of Sicklerville, who was charged Dec. 20 in the assault at Inspira Medical Center, was also indicted on sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault charges March 6, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We are grateful that our nurse was able to intervene on our patient’s behalf and involved law enforcement immediately,” hospital spokesman Paul Simon said. “The safety of our patients is the top priority at Inspira Health.”
At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 20, police responded to a call to the hospital for a sexual assault on the woman, a dementia patient, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Pierson, who was at the hospital to pick up a friend from a different room, walked into the woman’s room and assaulted her.
A nurse who was watching video surveillance of the room alerted a supervisor, and Pierson was held by security until police arrived, the affidavit states.
Pierson did not provide a statement to police.
Pierson is a registered as a tier three, or high-risk, sex offender, according to the State Police website. That charge stemmed from a January 2004 incident in which he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the site.
He is scheduled to appear for a post-indictment arraignment March 25. He is currently in the Cumberland County jail.
