MILLVILLE — A city man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after he stabbed both his parents last month, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Johnathan Patton, 26, of Carlton Avenue, stabbed his father six times with a knife, the criminal complaint said. He is held in the Cumberland County jail.
In a news release from police June 30, the day of the incident, police did not identify Patton but said officers responded to the 300 block of Carlton Avenue at 1:45 a.m. for a stabbing.
They found a man and a woman, each 67 years old, with stab wounds, police said. The man was stabbed in the chest multiple times and the woman had a cut on her arm, police said.
Both were taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and the man was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City, police said.
The identity of the parents was not revealed.
Patton also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. He is to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court in Bridgeton before Judge Robert G. Malestein at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 for a pre-indictment conference.
— Molly Bilinski
