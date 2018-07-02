Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

MILLVILLE — A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he stabbed both his parents, city police said.

At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Carlton Avenue for a reported stabbing, according to a news release.

They found a man and woman, each 67 years old, with stab wounds, police said. The man was stabbed in the chest multiple times and the woman had a cut on her arm, police said.

Both were taken to Inspira Medical Center and the man was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City for further treatment, police said.

Neither the victims nor the suspect, who has charges pending, have been identified.

— Molly Bilinski

