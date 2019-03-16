STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
About 10:40 a.m., the man robbed the Wells Fargo in Stafford Square, police said.
Police shared surveillance video of the suspect and said additional information would be forthcoming.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery can call Detective Drew Smith at 609-597-1189, ext. 8435, or email dsmith@staffordpolice.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.