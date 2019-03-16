Bank Robbery Suspect

Police say this man robbed a Wells Fargo on Saturday in Stafford Township.

 Stafford Township police / Provided

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

About 10:40 a.m., the man robbed the Wells Fargo in Stafford Square, police said.

Police shared surveillance video of the suspect and said additional information would be forthcoming.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery can call Detective Drew Smith at 609-597-1189, ext. 8435, or email dsmith@staffordpolice.org.

