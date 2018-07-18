STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two 23-year-old Manahawkin men were arrested Monday after police found over six pounds of marijuana and 100 vials of THC oil during a search of their homes, according to a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
During a month-long investigation into drug activity in Southern Ocean County, police and the Prosecutor’s Office found that the homes of Erik Kretschmer, of the 700 block of Buccaneer Lane, and Garrett Mandrona, of the 1000 block of Barnacle Drive, were being used to store and distribute marijuana, according to the release. They also found that Kretschmer was using his 2012 Ford Focus to store, transport and distribute controlled dangerous substances, including marijuana and THC oils.
At approximately 5 a.m., Prosecutor’s Detectives and the township’s Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, K-9 Unit and members of the county regional SWAT Team executed search warrants on the homes and the car, seizing over six pounds of marijuana and 100 vials of THC Oil, according to the release.
Kretschmer is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana over five pounds with the Intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are pending.
Mandrona is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Kretschmer and Mandrona were released on a summons pending a future court date.
Detectives from the Prosecutor's Special Operations Group, Southern Enforcement Unit and the Township Police Department worked on the investigation.
