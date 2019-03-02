UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police asked for the public’s help Saturday identifying a man who allegedly stole four flat-screen TVs from Walmart.
At 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, the man entered the township Walmart, loaded his shopping cart with the TVs and left without paying, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.
Troopers describe him as a black man, medium build, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. He was last seen traveling south on Route 77 in a light blue Honda Civic.
Anyone with information can call Trooper Tyler Coulbourn of the Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.
