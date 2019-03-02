UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police asked for the public’s help Saturday identifying a man who allegedly stole four flat-screen TVs from Walmart.

At 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, the man entered the township Walmart, loaded his shopping cart with the TVs and left without paying, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.

Troopers describe him as a black man, medium build, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. He was last seen traveling south on Route 77 in a light blue Honda Civic.

Anyone with information can call Trooper Tyler Coulbourn of the Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

Contact: 609-272-7241 mbilinski@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments