NORTH WILDWOOD — Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday evening on Anglesea Drive.
At 6:27 p.m., police received a report of a sexual assault in the 500 block of Anglesea Drive, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
The Prosecutor’s Office and North Wildwood police are looking for a white man in his 50s, about 5-foot-10, with short brown hair and a clean shaven face. He was wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information or who lives in the area and has video surveillance can call the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135 or police at 609-522-2411. Anonymous tips can be sent through the county sheriff’s tip line at cmcsheriff.net or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
