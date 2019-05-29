ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" that occurred at a casino Tuesday night.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident that happened at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.
The ACPO was called to the Marina District casino hotel at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Weaver said.
No further details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.
Noel Stevenson, regional director of marketing and public relations for Caesars Entertainment Corp., said the property is assisting local law enforcement during the investigation.
Caesars Entertainment operates three casino properties in Atlantic City: Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to http://www.acpo.org/tips.html.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.