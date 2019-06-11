ATLANTIC CITY — Two Atlantic City residents were injured Tuesday morning after their car flipped on the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector.
At about 8:30 a.m., State Police responded to the northbound lane of the connector at milepost 1.3, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
A white Dodge Durango had overturned, he said. Both the driver and the passenger, Willie Calixtro, 53, and Judith Jimenez-Flores, 52, respectively, were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life threatening injuries.
The scene was cleared by at 9:20 a.m. and State Police, Atlantic City Fire Department and EMS responded.
This is the second time in two days that a car has flipped in the tunnel.
On Monday, three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening after a Jeep Cherokee overturned in the tunnel.
