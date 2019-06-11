ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were injured Tuesday morning after the SUV they were riding in flipped on the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector.
About 8:30 a.m., State Police responded to the northbound lane of the connector at milepost 1.3, where a white Dodge Durango had overturned, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
Both the driver, Willie Calixtro, 53, and the passenger, Judith Jimenez-Flores, 52, were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Goez said their injuries were not life-threatening.
The scene was cleared by 9:20 a.m. State Police and Atlantic City firefighters and EMS responded.
This is the second time in two days a car has flipped in the tunnel.
On Monday, three people were taken to area hospitals after a Jeep Cherokee overturned on the Connector.
