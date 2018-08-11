MILLVIILLE — Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae on Saturday released a photo of a car believed to be involved in the homicide of youth football coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
“Masked individual(s) involved in the homicide fled the scene in a maroon colored sedan," Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Jones, 37, was shot at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a league practice. Investigators said they believe the incident was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.
At least one suspect fired multiple rounds at a law-enforcement officer in the area of Garden Road on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, according to Webb-McRae. Officers did not return fire and were not injured. Webb-McRae would not confirm Friday when the Route 55 shooting occurred in relation to the shooting of Jones.
This is the second shooting homicide for the county within a month.
Jennifer Trejo, 9, of Bridgeton, was killed by stray gunfire that pierced the walls of her bedroom July 17. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Jennifer's death.
In an op-ed submitted to The Press of Atlantic City on Saturday, Webb-McRae wrote that the two murders have "deeply moved and shocked" her, and that the community needs to come together to help end gun violence.
"We as a community need to address the issues that lead to drug, gun and gang violence," she wrote. "It doesn't start with crime, it starts with poverty, lack of resources, lack of jobs, lack of mental health and drug treatment services, etc."
She cited initiatives in the county — the Cumberland County Positive Youth Coalition and the Cumberland Collective to Help Reverse Inequality and Violence Everywhere — that work to reduce juvenile delinquency and reduce gang and gun violence, respectively.
"When you hear someone speak ill of Cumberland County, counter with the positive things that are happening here," she wrote. "Focus your time and energy on just one little thing that improves the quality of life in Cumberland County rather than the things that bring us down."
Anyone with information on Jones' homicide can call Lt. George Chopek of the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
