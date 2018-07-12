An Atlantic County woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in New York and charged with robbing and killing her mother and grandmother in their Ventnor highrise condo, the Atlantic County Prosecutor said in a statement.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a nightstick, and robbery, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. Barbera remained in custody Wednesday at the New York Police Department Midtown South Precinct, pending extradition to New Jersey, according to the statement.
“I lost them on the same day, and she killed my whole life,” said Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who was the one who found his mother and sister dead in their condo.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. Sunday inside a residence at the luxury highrise Vassar Square Condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk, Tyner said in a previous statement.
The cause of death for Rosen and Gordon was determined to be multiple blunt impact injuries and the manner of death is homicide, Tyner said.
Richard Rosen said he went to check on his mother and sister in Ventnor when he couldn’t reach them. Rosen on Tuesday told The Press of Atlantic City in a telephone interview that a security guard let him in the apartment after there was no answer to his knock on the door.
Rosen described his mother and sister as “simple, quiet people.”
He said on Wednesday he “knew” it was his niece all along. However, he said he withheld his opinion Tuesday out of concern his niece would flee from police.
“I knew 100 percent that she did it,” Rosen said.
Richard Rosen said he had no relationship with his niece and that he had hoped she would be arrested. Tyner’s statement reported Barbera took a bus to New York City after committing the killings.
She was identified Wednesday afternoon at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority, located at 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue, by New York Police Department officers and taken into custody, Tyner said.
The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Ventnor Police Department investigated the deaths, authorities said.
Staff writers Molly Bilinski and Maxwell Reil contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.