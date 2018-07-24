VINELAND — One of the four officers involved in a July 14 fatal shooting also was involved in the 2015 death of a city man.
Sgt. Brian Armstrong, 30, fired the three shots that killed Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden in front of a home on the 400 block of West Wood Street near North West Boulevard, according to use-of-force reports obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request.
Armstrong, Officer Louis Platania, 35, Officer Paul Cifuentes, 35, and Sgt. Craig Scarpa, 32, were involved in the 28-minute encounter, according to the OPRA reports. Platania previously was involved in the arrest of Phillip White, who died in police custody in March 2015, according to published reprots.
White died en route to a hospital after he was subdued with the aid of a police K-9 and arrested by city police officers responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of West Grape Street. Platania was put on paid administrative leave after White's death, and was not indicted.
The Camden man who was shot July 14 in Vineland by police was carrying garden shears wrapped…
Armstrong remains on paid administrative leave from the Vineland Police Department since Washington's death, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae confirmed. Armstrong's salary is listed as $102,824, according to public records.
According to a redacted version of the transcript of the 911 call, the city dispatch center received a call before 11:23 a.m., with the caller reporting they asked someone sitting on their porch to leave.
"He says he's waiting for backup," the caller said. "I don't know who he is. I've never seen him, and he's just sitting there."
"He looks like he's on something," the caller added after the dispatcher asked if he was being disorderly.
Police body camera video of the July 14 standoff, released Thursday, showed officers using de-escalation techniques, Webb-McRae said in a statement last week. Washington alluded to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt during the encounter but was found to be holding 8¼-inch-bladed garden shears, the prosecutor said.
Armstrong, who has nine years of service listed on the report, noted Washington was an “emotionally disturbed person” and checks off two boxes that say Washington made a “Physical threat/attack on officer or another” and “Threatened/attacked officer or another with knife/cutting object.”
Platania, whose K-9 was released for 15 seconds as police tried to immobilize Washington, noted in his report that Washington “threatened to have a bomb and charged poli(ce)” and resisted police officer control. The report says Platania has 10 years' experience on the force and, according to public records, earns $83,428.
VINELAND — The officer who shot and killed Rashaun Washington on Saturday has been placed on…
Cifuentes and Scarpa both deployed a “chemical/natural agent,” according to the report. They have six and 11 years of experience, respectively, according to the report. Cifuentes earns $57,063 per year and Scarpa makes $102,512, according to public records.
Cousins of the Washington family, of Camden, carry signs in support of the late Rashaun Washington during a rally in his memory on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
A woman who declined to be identified turns away after decorating a tree with ballons during a rally in memory of the late Rashaun Washington on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Tiffany Harris, of Camden, a sister of the late Rashaun Washington, poses for pictures with shirtless supporter Joshua Cossaboon, 28, of Vineland, during a rally in his memory on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Shakira Washington, of Camden, a sister of the late Rashaun Washington, wraps a sheet featuring an image of Rashaun around her during a rally in his memory in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cousins of the Washington family, of Camden, carry signs in support of the late Rashaun Washington during a rally in his memory on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
A woman who declined to be identified turns away after decorating a tree with ballons during a rally in memory of the late Rashaun Washington on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Tiffany Harris, of Camden, a sister of the late Rashaun Washington, poses for pictures with shirtless supporter Joshua Cossaboon, 28, of Vineland, during a rally in his memory on Wood Street in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Shakira Washington, of Camden, a sister of the late Rashaun Washington, wraps a sheet featuring an image of Rashaun around her during a rally in his memory in Vineland on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on Molly Bilinski daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Molly Bilinski posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.