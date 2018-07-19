071518_nws_shooting 4
Body camera footage of Saturday's fatal encounter between Rashaun Washington and Vineland police shows Washington alluding to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt, and police using de-escalation techniques, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.

 Charles J. Olson / FOR THE PRESS

BRIDGETON — Police body camera video from the fatal shooting of Rashaun Washington is being released Thursday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Washington, 37, was shot by police Saturday near West Wood Street and North West Boulevard in Vineland.

The video of the encounter between Washington and city police, which lasted about 28 minutes, shows Washington alluding to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt, and police using de-escalation techniques, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.

The video also shows a police dog was released on Washington for about 15 seconds at the time shots were fired and police were attempting to immobilize Washington and secure the item in the T-shirt, which was an 8¼-inch bladed garden shear, Webb-McRae said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The body camera video is not being provided via email, so The Press of Atlantic City has been instructed to pick up a Blu-ray disc that holds the video from the Prosecutor’s Office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

