Body camera footage of Saturday's fatal encounter between Rashaun Washington and Vineland police shows Washington alluding to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt, and police using de-escalation techniques, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
BRIDGETON — Police body camera video from the fatal shooting of Rashaun Washington is being released Thursday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Washington, 37, was shot by police Saturday near West Wood Street and North West Boulevard in Vineland.
The video of the encounter between Washington and city police, which lasted about 28 minutes, shows Washington alluding to having an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt, and police using de-escalation techniques, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
VINELAND — The officer who shot and killed Rashaun Washington on Saturday has been placed on…
The video also shows a police dog was released on Washington for about 15 seconds at the time shots were fired and police were attempting to immobilize Washington and secure the item in the T-shirt, which was an 8¼-inch bladed garden shear, Webb-McRae said.
The investigation is continuing.
The body camera video is not being provided via email, so The Press of Atlantic City has been instructed to pick up a Blu-ray disc that holds the video from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Shevone Torres, of Mount Holly, chants “Black Lives Matter” in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others march in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Gary White, of Minotola, a chaplain with the Vineland Police Department, addresses members of Action Together New Jersey and others during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday in Vineland.
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Shevone Torres, of Mount Holly, chants "Black Lives Matter" in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Shevone Torres, of Mount Holly, chants “Black Lives Matter” in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others march in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Gary White, of Minotola, a chaplain with the Vineland Police Department, addresses members of Action Together New Jersey and others during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday in Vineland.
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Shevone Torres, of Mount Holly, chants "Black Lives Matter" in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Members of Action Together New Jersey and others protest in front of the Vineland Police Department during a vigil and rally for the late Rashaun Washington on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on Molly Bilinski daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Molly Bilinski posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.