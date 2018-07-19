VINELAND — Police body camera video released Thursday of the shooting death of Rashaun Washington cuts off before an officer shoots him.

In the video, released by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, police respond Saturday to a home at Wood Street and North West Boulevard, where Washington, 37, of Bridgeton, is pacing with something in his hands.

The first officer on the scene puts his gloves on and repeatedly asks Washington what is in his hands. The officer also tells Washington numerous times to drop what’s in his hands.

Washington can be seen talking to the first officer, but the camera does not pick up Washington’s voice clearly.

However, the officer responds to Washington by saying, “Nobody wants to kill you. … I don’t want to.”

A video of a second officer at the scene is similar.

The second officer tells Washington to drop what he has in his hands and pleads for him to relax.

“What’s going on, man? Why are you so upset?” the officer says to Washington, who is still pacing back and forth. “What’s wrong? Talk to us.”

Washington again says something to the officers that is not picked up by the camera.

The second officer responds to Washington by saying no one wants him dead.

“We don’t want you dead. … Let’s just talk,” the officer says. “Relax for us, no one needs to die.”

The second officer then says into his radio that they are unsure what is in Washington’s hands.

The videos provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, five in total, all cut off before Washington is shot by one of the officers.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae did not return a request for comment Thursday evening.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. The officer who shot Washington, who remains unidentified, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting of Washington led to a protest Sunday night at the spot where he was killed. Another protest took place Thursday night.

