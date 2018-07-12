ATLANTIC CITY — Compared to the first half of last year, violent and property crimes have deceased, and total crime has been reduced by half since 2016, according to crime statistics released Thursday by city police.
The 2018 mid-year crime report reveals that violent crimes, homicide, aggravated assault, rape and robbery, are 27 percent lower than the same time period last year, while property crimes, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft, are down by 33 percent.
There were over 100 less burglaries so far this year than the first half of last year, according to the report, going from 191 to 69.
While crime is generally down, the number of reported rapes has doubled from four to eight instances from the same time period last year, according to the report.
Since 2016, violent crime has dropped 39 percent and there has been a 46 percent decrease in property crime, according to the report.
The department is part of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program, which compiles violent and property crime statistics.
