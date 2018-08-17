Deep family discord led to a brutal double murder last month, according to Lewis Rosen, uncle of Heather Barbera.
Barbera, 42, of Ventnor, is charged with murder and robbery in the fatal July nightstick-bludgeoning of her grandmother, Elaine Rosen, 87, and her mother, Michelle Gordon, 67, in their Vassar Square Condominiums apartment in Ventnor. Holly Bitters, Barbera’s public defender, did not return a request for comment for this story.
Rosen spoke about Barbera’s substance-abuse issues, as well as friction throughout the family in an interview Friday morning. He attributed the family’s issues to “alcohol, drugs, gambling, cigarettes, women, affairs, cheating and lying.” Both Rosen and his brother, Richard, described the relationship between Barbera and her mother as especially contentious, and details of the constant bickering and fighting may shed light on the heinous crime she is alleged to have carried out.
Rosen, 61, described Barbera as “sweet as sugar” while sitting on the patio outside The Health Center at Galloway, where he currently resides.
“The reason I’m not mad with Heather and the reason I’m not angry is because my sister could make this girl insane,” Rosen said. “She could push buttons that would trigger anyone’s temper, literally, to the point of murder.”
Gordon picked apart “everything she did,” Rosen said, including how she behaved, her jobs, friends, and even her weight and hair. “Heather is the sweetest girl in the world,” Rosen said. “This is a girl that if somebody ever would come to me and say, ‘Tell me the name of the last person in the world that you think would commit murder,’ I would say Heather.”
Matricide, or when a person kills their mother, is incredibly rare, according to Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers—Camden’s Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice departments. In 2015, there were 17,793 homicides in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From 1976 to 2007, 113 people were arrested on average each year connected to killing their mother, Semenza said.
“Often, for adults, a lot of this kind of homicide that takes place between adults happens out of an argument that goes on in the home,” Semenza explained, adding that it’s typically derived from a smaller dispute that blows out of proportion and turns into an act of violence.
As Rosen walked from the front lobby of the Health Center to a common room, he was outgoing and friendly. Staff called him “Mr. President,” as he holds that position on the Resident Council. He shook hands with almost everyone he passed. But when he sat down on the couch, his mood shifted.
“I’m dead,” he said, after the murder of his sister and mother. “I’m emotionally dead. I don’t care about anything anymore. How can I?”
Several deaths have rocked the family this year. In addition to the double-homicide, Barbera's younger brother, Robbie, died from a heroin overdose in April, and Rosen's uncle, Jack, died in April or May, Rosen said.
“So, so far this year, I’ve lost nephew, uncle, mother, sister, now Heather,” he said, adding that Gordon blamed Barbera for her brother's death.
“She (Gordon) destroyed this child’s mind," he said. "This girl never had a chance in life.”
Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, echoed his brother’s comments in a phone interview. He said Barbera and Gordon didn’t have a good relationship, and they fought constantly.
However, while Lewis Rosen said he doesn’t harbor ill feelings for his niece, his brother Richard said he won't ever talk to Barbera again.
“I knew she did it,” Richard Rosen said, adding he knew about Barbera’s addiction problem. “Because there’s no one else who would have done it. I knew immediately.”
“I just hope she stays in jail her entire life,” he said.
Barbera's next court date has not been scheduled. She remains in the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
