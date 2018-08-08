MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court Judge will decide Thursday if the Ventnor woman charged in the fatal beating and robbery of her grandmother and mother in their high-rise condo will be held in jail while her case moves forward.
Heather Barbera, 42, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon — a nightstick — for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury.
Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison.
At her first appearance Friday, Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey said a motion for pretrial detention had already been filed. DeLury asked Barbera if she understood the charges against her, and she answered affirmatively as she stood next to her public defender, Holly Bitters.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8 inside a condo at Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
Barbera was extradited Aug. 2 from New York, where police said she fled after the double homicide. She was arrested by New York City police July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island.
Barbera is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail.
