The Atlantic County woman charged in the fatal beating and robbery of her grandmother and mother in their Ventnor high-rise condo is under protective custody in Rikers Island, New York, awaiting extradition, the jail confirmed Tuesday.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, is being held in the Rose M. Singer Center, the women's facility on Rikers Island, according to the jail. Police say she fled New Jersey after the July 8 killing at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk.
Barbera is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon — a nightstick — for an unlawful purpose and robbery.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. inside a condo at the high-rise, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
Barbera was arrested July 11 by officers from the New York Police Department after taking a bus to the city after murdering her mother and grandmother, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
She is scheduled to appear in New York State Criminal Court on Aug. 8 for an extradition-related hearing, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney.
