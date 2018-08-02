MAYS LANDING — The woman charged in the fatal beating and robbery of her grandmother and mother in their Ventnor high-rise condo has been moved to the Atlantic County jail.
Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, was extradited Thursday to the state from New York, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Police said she fled to New York City following the alleged double-homicide, and she had been held in the Rose M. Singer Center, the women’s facility on Rikers Island.
Barbera is scheduled for a first appearance Friday at 9 a.m. before Judge Bernard E. DeLury in Atlantic County Superior Court.
She is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon — a nightstick — for an unlawful purpose and robbery.
Police said she fled New Jersey after the July 8 killing at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk, and was arrested July 11 by officers from the New York Police Department.
Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. inside a condo at the high-rise, Tyner said in a statement. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.
For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
Barbera confessed to killing Rosen and Gordon after her New York City arrest, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
While in New York, Barbera made purchases using credit cards she stole from her mother and grandmother after she killed them, according to the report.
