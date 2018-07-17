BRIDGETON — A 9-year-old girl was killed early Tuesday morning after she was struck by bullets that came through the rear wall of her Church Street home, according to a statement by police.
Police did not release the name of the girl.
Officers were called to Elmer Street for reports of shots fired about 12:30 a.m., Chief Michael A. Gaimari Sr. said.
Witnesses say that this is the house, at Church and Elmer streets, where a 9-year-old was fatally shot early Tuesday morning. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/K6pOxiRoUH— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 17, 2018
Police found the family of the girl already taking her to Inspira Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time after, police said.
Police believe a person or number of people fired several shots from the area of Elmer and Walnut streets, striking several vehicles and shooting through a rear wall of the girl’s home, Gaimari said.
“We need the public’s help in general, but when an incident such as this happens to such a young and innocent victim, we could really use the assistance in bringing those responsible to justice immediately,” Gaimari said.
He added that police presence in the area will increase in an effort to curb the tensions there and develop information on the shooting.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae will hold a press conference about the fatal shooting at 4 p.m. at the Bridgeton Municipal Complex, 330 Fayette St.
Detectives from the Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
