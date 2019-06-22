BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday for the 2017 fatal shooting of Celeste Cannon.
Donald Scurry, who was found guilty May 1 of murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, hindering his own apprehension and possession of a firearm by a convicted person, was sentenced by Judge Cristen D’Arrigo in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Scurry, who received 55 years for the murder, must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole through the No Early Release Act, county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
He also received a concurrent five-year sentence for hindering and a consecutive 10-year sentence with a five-year period of parole ineligibility for possession of a firearm by a convicted person.
Also on Friday, Charles Clark, of Millville, received eight years in prison with four years of parole ineligibility for unlawful possession of a handgun in the case, and a concurrent four-year sentence for hindering the apprehension of Scurry, according to the release.
Clark was found guilty May 1 of unlawful possession of a handgun, hindering the apprehension of another, tampering with evidence and obstruction.
On Sept. 20, 2017, Millville police and investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to a homicide in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to the release. Cannon, 24, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Surveillance video and cellphone records placed Scurry in the area at the time of the murder, and officials determined he shot Cannon.
The gun was found under the Maurice River Bridge in Commercial Township a week later.
Investigators found Clark and his girlfriend dropped off Scurry at the home on the night of the murder and picked him up later on, according to the release. They also learned that Clark threw an object over the bridge the night of the murder and determined it was the handgun used to kill Cannon.
In 2012, Scurry was acquitted of killing Rakeem Stubbs during a fight on Christmas Day in 2008.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
