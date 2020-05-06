Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — A city man was charged with aggravated assault Friday night after allegedly stabbing another man.

At 10:20 p.m., city police responded to the 200 block of South Pine Street for a stabbing, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A fight had broken out before police had arrived, and several people were still there.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, a 46-year-old city man, but said that he was found inside a home with stab wounds and emergency medical services transported him to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Officers, as well as the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, investigated and arrested Correll Jackson, 23, of the 200 block of North Laurel Street, according to the post. Jackson was one of several people there when police arrived.

Jackson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

