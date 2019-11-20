BRIDGETON — A city man charged earlier this month in a shooting that left 31-year-old Derrick Harris dead will be held in jail leading up to his trial.
Gregory Coombs, 41, who was charged with murder after the Nov. 6 fatal shooting, was remanded to Cumberland County jail after a detention hearing Thursday before Superior Court Judge Robert G. Malestein, court records show.
City police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigators found Harris, 31, of Millville, unresponsive on the floor of an apartment in the Delsea Gardens Apartment Complex after getting a report of a shooting, authorities said. Harris had been shot multiple times.
Coombs is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm.
Deontray Gross, 32, who was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting, is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday before Malestein. He is currently housed in the jail.
Both men are scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 before Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo.
