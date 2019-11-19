BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested Saturday after he tried to lure a girl into his car, police said.
Steven L. Vera, 34, of the first block of Dare Avenue, repeatedly tried to get a 15-year-old girl to get into his two-door, black Mercedes SLK near the 100 block of Hampton Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A parent nearby took a photo of Vera’s car, which led to his arrest.
Vera was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about similar incidents can call police at 856-451-0033.
State Police, Philadelphia FOP donate additional money in search for Bridgeton girl
BRIDGETON — Unions representing members of the State Police have contributed $10,000 toward information in the search for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who went missing from City Park last month, bringing the total offered to $52,000.
Philadelphia Lodge #5 of the Fraternal Order of Police donated an additional $2,000.
Dulce disappeared Sept. 16 while playing with her younger brother in the park. The girl’s 19-year-old mother was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative when she saw her 3-year-old son crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said. The girl may have been taken by a man who led her way from the playground where she was playing with her brother, according to police, and into an older model red van.
State Police issued an Amber Alert the next day. She has also been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae has said the investigation, which has included more than 300 law enforcement officers from various agencies, is operating under the presumption Dulce is still alive.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or text information to tip411 with the word “Bridgeton.” Pictures or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/alavez.
— Molly Bilinski
Philadelphia FOP donates $5,000 toward rewards
The Philadelphia Lodge #5 Fraternal Order of Police is now offereing a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez.
“This case is going to be closed with a tip from the public,” said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby. “Somebody out there has information that will help close this case.”
McNesby said the FOP’s reward will be paid when there is an arrest.
Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Bridgeton Police (856)451-0033
Search ongoing for Dulce Maria, but no updates yet
There are no updates in the case of the missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, but the search continues, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Bridgeton Police, the Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police and the FBI are still actively searching for the girl, Webb-McRae said.
"We ask that the public remain vigilant in reporting any possible sighting or information that they believe may assist us in locating Dulce," Webb-McRae said.
Authorities urge anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, Option 4 and then Option 8, or text your information to TIP411, with subtext "Bridgeton."
Mother of missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl pleads for her return
Noema Alavez Perez, the mother of the missing 5-year-old city girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, made a public plea Monday to have her daughter returned by whomever took her.
Dulce was last seen on Sept. 16 in the City Park.
"I beg you all please, Don't give up on my Dulce. Let's keep pushing to find her safe," said Perez, who was speaking to KYW-TV 3, out of Philadelphia. "If they could just return my daughter, she is just an innocent girl."
Dulce doesn't anything about the world because of her age, Perez said.
"She is just living her child life." Perez said. "She is just a small girl. She doesn't even know nothing that is happening. I know she wants to come back home because she doesn't like being far away from her family."
Facebook groups created to discuss case, theories
Three Facebook groups have been created to discuss the case and any theories members may have about Dulce's disappearance - Missing : Dulce Maria Alavez discussion and theories, Where Is Dulce Maria Alavez? and HBC: Case Discussion - Dulce Maria Alavez.
No new updates 11 days into search
In a Facebook post Sept. 27, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that the State Police, FBI, as well as city police and the Prosecutor’s Office are still actively investigating Dulce’s disappearance.
In the post, Webb-McRae asked the public to remain observant and report any information, like a possible sighting or suspicious behavior, that would help officials find Dulce and/or determine the circumstances leading to Dulce's disappearance.
Investigator continue the search for Dulce
Investigators from the Bridgeton Police Department, Cumberland County Prosecutor Office, the New Jersey State Police and FBI are still in county and continue to investigate and track down leads received from the public, according to a statement from prosecutor's office.
Mexican Consulate has reached out to Dulce's family
The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia has contacted Dulce's family, according to the Daily Journal.
However, the Consulate is not part of the ongoing investigation.
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post
A Vineland teacher is being investigated after "offensive and unacceptable" social media posts regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez last week, school officials confirmed.
Joseph Rossi, Vineland schools' executive director of personnel, said the district was made aware of the posts allegedly made by a district employee.
"Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher," Rossi told The Press. "Appropriate action was taken. An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee."
The Vineland Daily Journal identified the employee as Jennifer Hewitt Bishop. According to the Journal report, the post was related to a discussion of Dulce in which Hewitt Bishop allegedly wrote, “They’re Mexican, it’s their culture. They don’t supervise their children like we do.”
Rossi confirmed the employee is an elementary special education in-class resource teacher.
Missing 5-year-old on placed on FBI's most wanted list
Dulce Maria Alavez has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List of missing or kidnapped persons.
Prosecutor seeks park photos
“We are asking anyone who may have been at the Bridgeton City Park Recreational Area on Monday, September 16, 2019, between the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. to check their cell phones to see if they took photos and/or videos while they were in the area,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae wrote in an email. “Their media may contain information which seems innocuous to them but is a valuable piece of the puzzle in helping us bring Dulce home to her family.”
The FBI is setting up a web link where people can upload photos they took last Monday, and people can also contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (hit option 4, then option 8) to advise that they have media to provide.
Prosecutor's office ask people to report any suspicious activity they see
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae asked residents to report any type of behavioral changes a possible offender might exhibit, including the altering of routines, such as missing school or work, missing scheduled appointments or commitments, or suddenly leaving town with no explanation or a plausible reason.
“Our community is concerned about her (Dulce’s) safety,” Webb-McRae said. “We thank the public for the numerous calls and information. We want you to know that law enforcement is tracking down every lead that is provided. ... At this point in the investigation, we continue to consider all possibilities.”
Residents hold vigil for missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl
Jackie Rodriguez, of Buena, organized a vigil at Ridgeway-Hunter Field for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who authorities say may have been abducted last Monday from the nearby park. Those assembled sang and prayed for the girl’s safe return.
The girl’s grandmother, Norma Perez Alavez, who speaks Spanish, asked anyone to come forward if they knew any information that would help to bring Dulce home.
“She’s begging you from the bottom of her heart,” Rodriguez translated. “She misses her. She needs her.”
Reward for information increases to $35K
The reward money available for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts has increased to $35,000, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
On top of the original $20,000 in reward money, the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association donated $10,000, and Ivan Lucero, 33, and his father, Manuel Lucero, the co-owners of Tortilleria El Paisano, a food manufacturer in the city, donated $5,000.
$20,000 reward for information
The FBI, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Newfield National Bank are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez.
Ten-thousand dollars of the reward money comes from Newfield National Bank, $5,000 from the Prosecutor’s Office and $5,000 from the FBI. Additional reward money may be available, per the FBI flier.
Ivan Lucero and his father, Manuel Lucero, the owners of Tortilleria El Paisano on North Pearl Street, said they also had put up $5,000 in reward money for information so that Dulce could be found.
Missing Bridgeton girl may have been abducted, authorities say
Authorities believe a 5-year-old girl who disappeared this week while playing with a sibling at a city playground was taken against her will.
State Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday night for Dulce Maria Alavez, suggesting she may have been taken by a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is described as having a thin build, no facial hair, acne and wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.
Police said the man led Dulce from a playground in City Park to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows. They believe this occurred about 4:20 p.m. Monday. Dulce and her 3-year-old brother were playing there while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.
The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her, and police were soon notified.
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
BRIDGETON — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night by the New Jersey State Police for a 5-year-old girl that was reported missing Monday.
The alert says that police believe Dulce Alvarez was taken by a light skinned, possibly Hispanic male, height 5-feet, 6-inches tall to 5-feet, 8-inches tall. The description also says he is thin build, no facial hair, with acne on his face, wearing orange sneakers (possibly Nike), red pants and a black shirt.
Police say they believe this man led Dulce from a playground in the City Park area in a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows. They believe this occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday.
According to police, Dulce was wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.
