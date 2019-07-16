A Bridgeton man was charged last week with vehicular homicide in the 2018 death of a passenger in the vehicle he was driving, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
Irving Muse, 24, was arrested Friday by Hamilton Township police. According to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office, the car Muse was driving Dec. 20, 2018, was involved in a single-car crash near Millville and Wheeling avenues in the township.
Front passenger Daryl Bowen, 25, of Brideton, died as a result of the collision, the Prosecutor's Office said.
An investigation found Muse had been driving under the influence of alcohol, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Muse is being held at the Atlantic County jail, pending a detention hearing Wednesday, the Prosecutor's Office said. Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey will represent the state.
