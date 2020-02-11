BRIDGETON — A 46-year-old city man was arrested Saturday night after robbing a taxi driver and threatening him with a box cutter, police said.
Sergio Gomez, of the 100 block of North Laurel Street, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, theft, hindering apprehension and contempt, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
About 9:19 p.m., Gomez was dropped off on Edwards Avenue by a taxi driver, according to the post.
He didn’t pay for the ride, according to an affidavit of probable cause, and chased the taxi driver with a box cutter to get money from him.
Gomez also gave police the wrong name and birthday during the investigation, according to the complaint warrant.
He was remanded to Cumberland County jail.
