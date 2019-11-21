BRIDGETON — A city man currently waiting for trial in the murder of a 9-year-old was found guilty Tuesday of burglary and theft.
Zahmere McKoy, 20, of Atlantic Street, was found guilty after a one-day jury trial before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
BRIDGETON — The trial of four city men charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a 9-year-old gi…
The charges stem from a July 4, 2018, incident, according to the release, when McKoy went into a home on Fayette Street in order to steal.
His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6; he faces up to five years in prison.
He is one of four men charged in the July 17, 2018, fatal shooting of Jennifer Trejo.
McKoy, along with Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, have all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.
BRIDGETON — One of the four city men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Tr…
If convicted, they could face life in prison.
That trial was recently pushed back for the third time, and is scheduled to begin Dec. 16, court records show.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.