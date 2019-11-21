BRIDGETON — A city man currently waiting for trial in the murder of a 9-year-old was found guilty Tuesday of burglary and theft.

Zahmere McKoy, 20, of Atlantic Street, was found guilty after a one-day jury trial before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The charges stem from a July 4, 2018, incident, according to the release, when McKoy went into a home on Fayette Street in order to steal.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6; he faces up to five years in prison.

He is one of four men charged in the July 17, 2018, fatal shooting of Jennifer Trejo.

McKoy, along with Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, have all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

If convicted, they could face life in prison.

That trial was recently pushed back for the third time, and is scheduled to begin Dec. 16, court records show.

