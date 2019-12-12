BRIDGETON — A 33-year-old city man was found guilty Wednesday of weapons offenses after police found a gun on him in May, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
A jury convicted Lester Dennard of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a defaced weapon, possession of weapons and devices, and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.
On May 23, Millville police on patrol at the Oakview Apartments saw Dennard get in the back seat of a parked vehicle while pulling a handgun out of his waistband, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
The officers approached Dennard and found a 9mm Luge Caliber Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol on the floor of the back seat of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said, adding the serial numbers had been scratched off.
Dennard remains in the Cumberland County jail until sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 17, Webb-McRae said. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
